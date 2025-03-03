West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WST. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

WST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $390.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $470.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $344.00.

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $232.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $305.65 and a 200 day moving average of $308.32. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.01 and a 12 month high of $400.88.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.07. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The business had revenue of $748.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.56%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

