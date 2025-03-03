Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Price Up 4.3% – Should You Buy?

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $31.59 and last traded at $31.41. Approximately 2,149,418 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 3,351,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 4.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 3.86% and a net margin of 5.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Weyerhaeuser’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 152.73%.

Institutional Trading of Weyerhaeuser

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WY. Fiduciary Trust Co boosted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 53,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 10,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 2.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 9,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

