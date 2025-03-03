What is Wedbush’s Estimate for CGEM FY2029 Earnings?

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Free Report) – Analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2029 EPS estimates for Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 27th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll anticipates that the company will earn ($2.22) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Cullinan Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.04) per share.

Cullinan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.02.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Cullinan Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

Cullinan Therapeutics Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CGEM opened at $8.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $494.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.99 and a beta of -0.16. Cullinan Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.29 and a 12-month high of $30.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91.

Institutional Trading of Cullinan Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Cullinan Therapeutics by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Cullinan Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey Alan Jones sold 4,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.53, for a total value of $41,754.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 174,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,618.92. This trade represents a 2.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 3,489 shares of Cullinan Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $43,682.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,307,751.56. This represents a 3.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,006 shares of company stock valued at $395,604 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Cullinan Therapeutics Company Profile

Cullinan Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead program comprises CLN-619, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors. Its development portfolio also includes CLN-049, a humanized bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia or myelodysplastic syndrome; CLN-418, a human bispecific immune activator that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid tumors; and Zipalertinib, a bioavailable small-molecule for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

