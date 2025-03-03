WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Update

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,970,000 shares, a decrease of 31.2% from the January 31st total of 7,220,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WiMi Hologram Cloud

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WiMi Hologram Cloud during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its position in WiMi Hologram Cloud by 83.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 85,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 39,176 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Performance

NASDAQ WIMI opened at $0.80 on Monday. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.96.

About WiMi Hologram Cloud

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc provides augmented reality (AR) based holographic services and products in China. It operates in three segments: AR Advertising Services, AR Entertainment, and Semiconductor Related Products and Services. The company primarily offers holographic AR advertising services and holographic AR entertainment products.

