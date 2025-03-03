Winslow Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,108 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

SNV opened at $51.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $580.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNV. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.50 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.44.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

