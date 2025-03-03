Winslow Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,519 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Winslow Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. GATX accounts for about 1.5% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in GATX were worth $7,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in GATX by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,114 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GATX by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GATX by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 29,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in GATX by 872.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 564 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of GATX by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 15,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GATX opened at $167.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.82. GATX Co. has a 1 year low of $122.00 and a 1 year high of $168.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 0.99.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. GATX had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that GATX Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is 31.40%.

GATX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti downgraded GATX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GATX in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock.

In other GATX news, VP Robert Zmudka sold 4,800 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total value of $786,384.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,578.19. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 297 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.63, for a total value of $48,895.11. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,006.06. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation, together its subsidiaries, operates as railcar leasing company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, and India. It operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. The company leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

