Wolfstich Capital LLC Makes New $10.53 Million Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Wolfstich Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 277,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,525,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF accounts for about 9.3% of Wolfstich Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFSU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 452.2% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 35,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 29,426 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 315.0% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 89,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 68,028 shares during the period. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 397,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,779,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF stock opened at $38.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.99. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 12-month low of $32.16 and a 12-month high of $39.90.
Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile
The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.
