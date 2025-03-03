Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 490 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $449,000. Seilern Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,517,000. Sycomore Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 18,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 16.8% in the third quarter. Exome Asset Management LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, CFO Jamie Samath sold 270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.15, for a total transaction of $145,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,730,093.55. This trade represents a 2.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 4,635 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $566.60, for a total transaction of $2,626,191.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,015. The trade was a 27.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,077 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,025. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $573.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $204.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.42, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $364.17 and a 52-week high of $616.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $569.87 and its 200 day moving average is $529.47.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $640.00 to $666.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $522.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price objective (up previously from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $613.10.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

