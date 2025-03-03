WR Wealth Planners LLC Acquires New Shares in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE)

WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Capital Management of KS Inc. bought a new stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the third quarter worth approximately $10,303,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the third quarter worth $8,359,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 278,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,804,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,378,000. Finally, GenTrust LLC bought a new position in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) in the 3rd quarter worth $3,068,000.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Price Performance

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) stock opened at $18.51 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.85 and a fifty-two week high of $36.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.58.

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Company Profile

