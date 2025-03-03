X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 16,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,323.70. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,663 shares of company stock valued at $91,198 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 383,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 335,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 227,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

