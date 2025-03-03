X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2025

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFORGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a decrease of 33.4% from the January 31st total of 16,610,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.57. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $68.90 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 0.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on XFOR. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on X4 Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling at X4 Pharmaceuticals

In other X4 Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Paula Ragan sold 76,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total value of $34,412.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,087,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,323.70. This trade represents a 6.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 74,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.45, for a total transaction of $33,647.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,663 shares of company stock valued at $91,198 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On X4 Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XFOR. Acorn Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $5,363,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $340,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 501.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 459,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 383,177 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 583,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 335,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 559.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 267,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 227,051 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.