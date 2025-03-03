XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 20,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 273,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.
XCHG Price Performance
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.
XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of XCHG
XCHG Company Profile
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
