XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading 5.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.14. 20,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 273,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

XCHG Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48.

Get XCHG alerts:

XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of XCHG

XCHG Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in XCHG stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of XCHG Limited ( NASDAQ:XCH Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 63,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.