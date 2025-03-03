XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL) Short Interest Update

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,600 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the January 31st total of 135,700 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

XWELL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XWEL opened at $1.08 on Monday. XWELL has a 1-year low of $1.04 and a 1-year high of $2.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.39.

XWELL Company Profile

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

