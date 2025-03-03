Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for BEN FY2027 Earnings

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their FY2027 earnings estimates for shares of Franklin Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the closed-end fund will earn $2.93 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.95. The consensus estimate for Franklin Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.16 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.50 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.86.

BEN stock opened at $20.29 on Monday. Franklin Resources has a twelve month low of $18.83 and a twelve month high of $28.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average is $20.68.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The closed-end fund reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 196.92%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,789 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Franklin Resources by 0.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,585 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

