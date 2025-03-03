Zai Lab’s (ZLAB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.10 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $29.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Zai Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $34.64 on Monday. Zai Lab has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $36.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 1.02.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $109.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.15 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 76.14%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zai Lab will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Rafael Amado sold 7,583 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $199,281.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,157.52. This trade represents a 18.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $46,172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zai Lab by 26.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,107 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 232,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 69,740 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,801,000 after purchasing an additional 41,128 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Its commercial products include Zejula, an orally administered poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a cancer therapy that uses electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to kill tumor cells; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors, and VYVGART, a human IgG1 antibody fragment for myesthenia gravis.

