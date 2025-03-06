Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.97.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. National Bankshares set a C$13.00 price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.75 to C$12.75 in a report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$10.06. 23,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,549. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$11.37. The stock has a market cap of C$493.44 million, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.92. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1 year low of C$9.69 and a 1 year high of C$12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.62, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

