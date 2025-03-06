Best Airline Stocks To Consider – March 6th

Zscaler, United Airlines, American Airlines Group, RTX, Delta Air Lines, Expedia Group, and TransDigm Group are the seven Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares issued by companies that operate commercial air transportation services for passengers and cargo. The value of these stocks is influenced by factors such as fuel prices, economic cycles, regulatory changes, and market competition that affect the profitability and growth prospects of the airline industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

Zscaler (ZS)

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

ZS traded up $13.38 on Thursday, hitting $209.83. 3,384,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,861,994. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.54. The firm has a market cap of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of -839.12 and a beta of 0.89. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $153.45 and a twelve month high of $217.84.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of United Airlines stock traded down $2.55 on Thursday, hitting $88.72. The company had a trading volume of 4,346,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,495,221. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The company has a market cap of $29.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Shares of American Airlines Group stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.62. 20,049,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,961,082. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.35. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $19.10.

RTX (RTX)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $126.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,975,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,605,348. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $167.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. RTX has a 1-year low of $89.44 and a 1-year high of $135.36.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

DAL traded down $0.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $55.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,470,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.56. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $37.29 and a 12 month high of $69.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded down $3.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $186.68. 574,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,868,899. The stock has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.82. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $207.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.25 and a 200 day moving average of $170.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

TransDigm Group (TDG)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Shares of NYSE:TDG traded down $33.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,341.60. The stock had a trading volume of 71,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,773. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $1,136.27 and a 12 month high of $1,451.32. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,318.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,326.26.

