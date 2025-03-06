BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI) Trading Down 7.8% – What’s Next?

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) shares traded down 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.26 and last traded at $4.43. 18,271,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 20,745,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

BBAI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on BigBear.ai from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.11.

In other news, Director Sean Bernard Battle sold 44,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total value of $199,865.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 137,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,757.48. The trade was a 24.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amanda Long sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.25, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,583,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,978,829.50. The trade was a 7.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 310,953 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,496 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BigBear.ai in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in BigBear.ai by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,864,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 267,673 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 61,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in BigBear.ai by 310.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 141,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 107,214 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 28.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,158,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 479,401 shares in the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

