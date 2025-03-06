BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price

Linamar (TSE:LNR – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LNR. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Linamar from C$74.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. CIBC lowered shares of Linamar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$82.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Linamar from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th.
In other Linamar news, Director Linda Hasenfratz acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$60.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,000,500.00. Also, insider Linamar Corporation bought 15,000 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.01 per share, with a total value of C$945,097.50. Company insiders own 33.49% of the company’s stock.
Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces engineered products in Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and rest of North America. It operates through two segments, Mobility and Industrial. The Mobility segment focuses on light metal casting, forging, machining, and assembly for electrified and powered vehicle markets.
