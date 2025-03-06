Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. Broadcom updated its Q2 2025 guidance to EPS.

Broadcom Trading Down 6.3 %

AVGO stock traded down $12.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $179.45. The company had a trading volume of 51,832,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,617,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $224.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.64. Broadcom has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $841.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.37, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This trade represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Broadcom stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 21.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

