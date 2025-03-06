Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) Insider Frank van Zanten Acquires 4,000 Shares

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) insider Frank van Zanten bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,037 ($39.15) per share, with a total value of £121,480 ($156,586.75).

Bunzl Stock Performance

Shares of LON:BNZL traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,020 ($38.93). The company had a trading volume of 1,631,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,026. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of £9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.45. Bunzl plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,896 ($37.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,732 ($48.11). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,349.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,423.82.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 194.30 ($2.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bunzl had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 16.82%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bunzl plc will post 213.3413462 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BNZL shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.09) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,980 ($51.30) to GBX 4,150 ($53.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,375 ($43.50).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

