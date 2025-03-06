Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Short Interest Up 26.8% in February

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPZ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 35,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,706. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.47. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $14.67 and a 1-year high of $16.03.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, CFO Thomas E. Herman sold 13,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $208,647.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,631.78. This represents a 50.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPZ. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Company Profile

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

