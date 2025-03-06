Carmel Capital Partners LLC Buys 20 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McDonough Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. McDonough Capital Management Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,240,653,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,644,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $930.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $881.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $822.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $848.61. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $711.40 and a one year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 51.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $970.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $950.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,007.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

