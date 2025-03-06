Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,813 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up 0.9% of Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $69,403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 725.0% in the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 33 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total value of $341,896.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,026.60. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total value of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. This trade represents a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,351 shares of company stock worth $20,050,076 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOW shares. KeyCorp cut ServiceNow from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,129.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ServiceNow

ServiceNow Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NOW opened at $916.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $637.99 and a 12 month high of $1,198.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,026.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $984.57. The firm has a market cap of $188.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.