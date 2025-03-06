Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX) Shares Up 7.1% – Time to Buy?

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF (NASDAQ:MSTX – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $35.41 and last traded at $35.75. 5,751,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 7,521,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.38.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.34 and a 200 day moving average of $51.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $995.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.97.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $14.4276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8,482.35%.

Defiance Daily Target 1.75X Long MSTR ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Daily Target 2x Long MSTR ETF (MSTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide 2x leveraged exposure to the daily share price movement of the MicroStrategy Incorporated (NYSE: MSTR), less fees and expenses. MSTX was launched on Aug 14, 2024 and is issued by Defiance.

