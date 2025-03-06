Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL) Short Interest Update

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,420,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the January 31st total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 768,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Dingdong (Cayman) Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DDL traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3.55. 2,251,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,267. Dingdong has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.79. The company has a market capitalization of $837.43 million, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.41.

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Dingdong (Cayman) had a net margin of 0.90% and a return on equity of 40.86%. Equities analysts anticipate that Dingdong will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Dingdong (Cayman)

About Dingdong (Cayman)

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDL. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 397.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,776,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,190 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 195.3% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,020,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,471 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) by 164.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,924,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,006 shares during the period. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,590,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dingdong (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,227,000. 24.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh groceries, including vegetables, meat and eggs, fruits, and seafood; prepared food, and other food products, such as baked goods, dairy, seasonings, beverages, instant food, oil, and snacks. It offers its products through traditional offline, as well as online channels through Dingdong Fresh app, mini-programs, and third-party platforms.

See Also

