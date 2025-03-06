Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Releases Q1 2026 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.180-0.220 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5 million-$78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $78.1 million. Domo also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 0.290-0.390 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on DOMO. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Domo from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Domo from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Domo in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Domo to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.25.

Get Domo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Domo

Domo Stock Down 8.8 %

DOMO traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.05. 530,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,805. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $11.87. The stock has a market cap of $275.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.88.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.26). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Domo will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Domo

(Get Free Report)

Domo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in North America, Western Europe, Canada, Australia, and Japan. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the various people, data, and systems in an organization, as well as giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business via various browsers and visualization engines accessible across laptops, TV screens, monitors, tablets, and smartphones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.