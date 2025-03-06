Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Netflix by 82.4% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 4,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $990.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $950.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $838.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $542.01 and a 12-month high of $1,064.50. The firm has a market cap of $423.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.97, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,327.48. This represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total transaction of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. The trade was a 99.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

