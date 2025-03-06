Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Trading Down 9.5% – Here’s What Happened

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 118,113 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 156,281 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Falcon Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$77.98 million, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.10.

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. The company holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.