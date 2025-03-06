First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 13.2% in February

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,300 shares, a decrease of 13.2% from the January 31st total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDNI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $634,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the third quarter worth $233,000. GTS Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. GTS Securities LLC now owns 101,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,537,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDNI stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.03. 130,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,682. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.22. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.81 and a fifty-two week high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (FDNI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones International Internet index, a market-cap-weighted index that holds a concentrated portfolio of the largest internet services and commerce companies outside of the US. FDNI was launched on Nov 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

