Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.73 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01), with a volume of 252398 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.77 ($0.01).

Greencoat Renewables Stock Down 2.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £834.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.30, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.79 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.86.

About Greencoat Renewables

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

