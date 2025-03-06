Head-To-Head Review: Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) & Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) and Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Easterly Government Properties and Centerspace, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 1 0 2.50 Centerspace 0 4 3 0 2.43

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Centerspace has a consensus target price of $74.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.90%. Given Centerspace’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Centerspace is more favorable than Easterly Government Properties.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dividends

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Centerspace shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Centerspace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Easterly Government Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.6%. Centerspace pays an annual dividend of $3.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. Easterly Government Properties pays out 557.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Centerspace pays out -242.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Centerspace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.25% 1.34% 0.62% Centerspace -4.34% -1.34% -0.60%

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.73, meaning that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Centerspace has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and Centerspace”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $302.05 million 3.95 $18.80 million $0.19 58.18 Centerspace $260.98 million 4.15 $41.97 million ($1.27) -51.00

Centerspace has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Easterly Government Properties. Centerspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Easterly Government Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats Centerspace on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About Centerspace

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

