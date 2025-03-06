High Arctic Energy Services (TSE:HWO) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.06 and last traded at C$1.06, with a volume of 1301 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.07.

High Arctic Energy Services Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$12.31 million, a P/E ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.71.

About High Arctic Energy Services

(Get Free Report)

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada and Papua New Guinea. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers drilling services, including provision of drilling personnel; well servicing and snubbing services; and hydraulic workover units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for High Arctic Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Arctic Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.