Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Short Interest Up 26.9% in February

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,760,000 shares, an increase of 26.9% from the January 31st total of 108,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Intel from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,162,891,000 after buying an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 19,625 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after purchasing an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after purchasing an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 94,840,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,562,602. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.74 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Intel has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 35.32%. Analysts predict that Intel will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

