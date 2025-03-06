Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock Price Down 1.8% – Should You Sell?

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $13.20 and last traded at $13.86. 4,654,932 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 13,449,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LUNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Machines from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $17.50 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.14.

Intuitive Machines Price Performance

Insider Activity

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.64.

In other news, insider Steven Vontur sold 9,266 shares of Intuitive Machines stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $208,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,760. The trade was a 8.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kamal Seyed Ghaffarian sold 377,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.35, for a total value of $6,935,804.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,494,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,128,992.80. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,659 shares of company stock valued at $7,262,364 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LUNR. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 751.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 201.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Machines

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Further Reading

