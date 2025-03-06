Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for General Mills (GIS)

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/25/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $84.00 to $71.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $78.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/10/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $72.00 to $65.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/24/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $78.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2025 – General Mills had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

General Mills Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:GIS traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,154,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $34.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.10. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $55.15 and a one year high of $75.90.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

In related news, insider Paul Joseph Gallagher sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $67,144.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,716,546.50. This represents a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

