Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,100 shares, a drop of 13.9% from the January 31st total of 1,358,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,850.5 days.
Japan Tobacco Price Performance
OTCMKTS JAPAF remained flat at $24.16 during trading on Thursday. Japan Tobacco has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38.
Japan Tobacco Company Profile
