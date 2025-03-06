Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Kesko Oyj (OTCMKTS:KKOYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the January 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Kesko Oyj Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Kesko Oyj stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Kesko Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.40 and a 52-week high of $10.89.

Kesko Oyj Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 26th. Kesko Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.00%.

Kesko Oyj Company Profile

Kesko Oyj engages in chain operations in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland. The company operates through Grocery Trade, Building and Technical Trade, and Car Trade divisions. The Grocery Trade segment comprises wholesale and B2B trade of groceries, and retail of home and specialty goods under the K-retailer brand; and operates store retail chains under the K-Citymarket, K-Supermarket, K-Market, and Neste K grocery brand.

