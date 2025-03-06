Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,001 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $19,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Swedbank AB raised its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $232,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $279.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $897.73 billion, a PE ratio of 136.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $374.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.80 and a 12-month high of $488.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Tesla from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush set a $302.80 target price on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. This trade represents a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 100,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.63, for a total value of $41,163,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,802. This trade represents a 94.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 422,386 shares of company stock worth $153,916,675. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

