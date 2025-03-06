Lithium Stocks To Watch Today – March 6th

Exxon Mobil, Arcadium Lithium, Rio Tinto Group, Albemarle, and Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile are the five Lithium stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Lithium stocks are shares of companies involved in the exploration, mining, and processing of lithium, a key component in batteries for electric vehicles and renewable energy storage. These stocks are often seen as a barometer for the growing demand in the technology and green energy sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Lithium stocks within the last several days.

Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

XOM traded up $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $106.21. 6,272,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,932,644. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil has a 1 year low of $103.67 and a 1 year high of $126.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89.

Arcadium Lithium (ALTM)

Arcadium Lithium plc engages in the production of lithium chemicals products in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It offers battery-grade lithium hydroxide, lithium carbonate, butyllithium and high purity lithium metal for electric vehicles, electronics, agricultural, industrial, greases, polymers, pharmaceutical, battery, and aerospace applications.

ALTM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.85. 93,149,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,077,770. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.45. Arcadium Lithium has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $5.87.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

NYSE:RIO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,544,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,206,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $57.85 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.65.

Albemarle (ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

NYSE ALB traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $74.52. 960,871 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,581,168. Albemarle has a 1 year low of $67.23 and a 1 year high of $137.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day moving average is $92.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.70.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (SQM)

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Shares of NYSE:SQM traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.57. 880,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,310. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a fifty-two week low of $32.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.81. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of -36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08.

