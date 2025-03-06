Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mannatech in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.
