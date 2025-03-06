MARA (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.36. 19,944,722 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 46,922,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on MARA shares. Macquarie upped their target price on MARA from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of MARA in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MARA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on MARA from $27.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.78.

Get MARA alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MARA

MARA Stock Down 0.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 5.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $1.56. The company had revenue of $214.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.11 million. MARA had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 27.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Salman Hassan Khan sold 16,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $255,677.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,773,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,156,694.28. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 27,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $495,365.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,100,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,851,535.85. This represents a 0.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,443. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MARA

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MARA by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,656,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 217,106 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 112.4% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 203,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in MARA during the 3rd quarter worth $1,557,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MARA during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of MARA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 624,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the period. 44.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MARA

(Get Free Report)

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MARA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MARA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.