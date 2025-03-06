Meridian Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,964 Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 581.8% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 2,240,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,555,000 after buying an additional 1,911,532 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $120,116,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,405.3% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 702,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,591,000 after buying an additional 682,457 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,652,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,435,000 after buying an additional 571,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,862,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $206,418,000 after buying an additional 535,203 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total transaction of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 93,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,685,016.40. This represents a 6.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,097.50. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,255 shares of company stock valued at $4,330,980. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $90.14 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.19 and a 52 week high of $127.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.84. The firm has a market cap of $78.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 10th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.12%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MRVL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. William Blair upgraded Marvell Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

