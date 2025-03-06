Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.11, Zacks reports. Molecular Partners had a negative return on equity of 39.31% and a negative net margin of 1,043.01%.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Molecular Partners stock remained flat at $4.90 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,072. Molecular Partners has a 52-week low of $3.32 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 1.06.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops designed ankyrin repeat proteins therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and virology diseases in Switzerland. The company develops MP0317, a CD40 agonist designed to activate immune cells within the tumor microenvironment by anchoring to fibroblast activation protein that is in Phase I clinical trial; and MP0533, a novel tetra-specific T cell-engaging DARPin for acute myeloid leukemia.

