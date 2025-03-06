MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Announces Earnings Results

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.45), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $519.65 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. MongoDB updated its Q1 2026 guidance to 0.630-0.670 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance to 2.440-2.620 EPS.

MongoDB Trading Down 24.0 %

Shares of MDB traded down $63.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $200.74. 8,804,716 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,634,218. The business has a fifty day moving average of $263.70 and a 200-day moving average of $275.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.26 and a beta of 1.30. MongoDB has a 1-year low of $199.78 and a 1-year high of $424.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MongoDB news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 2,581 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $604,186.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,866,352.46. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.09, for a total value of $39,561.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,706.91. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,314 shares of company stock valued at $13,337,753. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on MongoDB from $385.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group set a $350.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.74.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

