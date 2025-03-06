Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Netflix were worth $7,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 41 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Phillip Securities downgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,021.70.

Shares of NFLX opened at $990.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The stock has a market cap of $423.87 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $950.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $838.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,946,506.10. This trade represents a 56.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

