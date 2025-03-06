Nokia Oyj Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NOK)

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 30,735 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 211% compared to the typical volume of 9,878 call options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nokia Oyj in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nokia Oyj stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 27,605,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,386,861. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nokia Oyj has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $5.23. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average is $4.50.

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 6.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on NOK. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

