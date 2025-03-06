NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.36. 2,738,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,829,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.

Specifically, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NuScale Power Trading Down 7.4 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NuScale Power

About NuScale Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samsung C&T Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the fourth quarter worth about $46,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $22,823,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NuScale Power by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,427,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,113,000 after acquiring an additional 635,271 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 90.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,235,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,307,000 after purchasing an additional 585,292 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NuScale Power by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after buying an additional 460,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

