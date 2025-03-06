NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Shares Down 5.5% After Insider Selling

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.36. 2,738,811 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 11,829,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.32.
Specifically, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 24,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total value of $357,453.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,683.48. This represents a 95.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NuScale Power Trading Down 7.4 %
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 1.51.
About NuScale Power
NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.
