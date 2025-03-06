Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Up 27.9% in February

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 27.9% from the January 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 24.4% during the third quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 14,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 357.2% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 50,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NOM traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $10.95. 5,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,931. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.06.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.0675 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

