Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Plans $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Orion Office REIT Stock Down 29.5 %

Shares of NYSE ONL traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,911,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,501. Orion Office REIT has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $4.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Orion Office REIT had a negative net margin of 50.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $38.36 million during the quarter.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

