Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF) Short Interest Up 27.3% in February

Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTFF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 675,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the January 31st total of 530,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Outokumpu Oyj Price Performance
Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock remained flat at $3.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.39. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $3.01.
About Outokumpu Oyj
